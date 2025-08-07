Murphy Oil Q2 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates on Strong Production

Murphy Oil Corporation MUR delivered second-quarter 2025 adjusted net earnings of 27 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 21 cents by 28.6%. However, the bottom line decreased 66.7% from the year-ago quarter’s 81 cents.



GAAP earnings were 16 cents per share compared with 84 cents in the year-ago quarter. The difference between GAAP and operating earnings was due to discontinued operations and other items affecting comparability between periods.

Revenues of Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil’s revenues were $695.6 million, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $638 million by 8.9%.

Murphy Oil’s Operational Highlights

Murphy Oil produced 190,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (BOE/D) in second-quarter 2025 (excluding non-controlling interest in GOM) compared with the guided range of 177,000-185,000 BOE/D, due to strong new well productivity from the Eagle Ford Shale and Tupper Montney region. The total second-quarter production volume was made up of 47% oil, 6% NGL and 47% natural gas.



Total costs and expenses were $603.4 million, down 2.5% from $618.5 million a year ago. The reduction was due to lower lease operating costs and a decline in exploration expenses.



Through the first half of 2025, Murphy Oil has returned $193 million to its shareholders, which includes $100 million of share repurchases and $93 million in dividends.



On Aug. 8, 2024, the board of directors authorized a share repurchase program whereby the company can repurchase up to $1,100 million of its common stock. The company utilized funds to repurchase shares and, as of June 30, 2025, had $550.1 million of its common stock remaining available to repurchase.

Significant Development Post Q2 Release

In July 2025, Murphy Oil completed a small Eagle Ford Shale acquisition for a contract price of $23 million, subject to certain post-closing adjustments.



The company also signed a rig contract for the Côte d’Ivoire three-well exploration program.

Financial Condition of Murphy Oil

The company had cash and cash equivalents of $379.6 million as of June 30, 2025, compared with $423.6 million as of Dec. 31, 2024. It had $1.5 billion of liquidity as of June 30, 2025.



Long-term debt totaled $1.48 billion as of June 30, 2025, compared with $1.27 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.



Net cash provided by continuing operational activities in the first half of 2025 was $658.7 million compared with $866.4 million in the year-ago period.

MUR’s 2025 Guidance

MUR expects its third-quarter 2025 production, excluding NCI, in the range of 185,000-193,000 BOE/D, out of which 47% is expected to be oil.



Murphy Oil reiterated its 2025 capital expenditures in the band of $1.13-$1.28 billion. Third-quarter capital expenditure is expected to be $260 million.



The company expects its exploration expenses to be $40 million in third-quarter 2025.



MUR expects its 2025 production in the range of 174,500-182,500 BOE/D, out of which 48% is expected to be oil.

Zacks Rank of Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

