Murphy Oil Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Murphy Oil (MUR):

-Earnings: -$317.18 million in Q2 vs. $92.27 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$2.06 in Q2 vs. $0.54 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Murphy Oil reported adjusted earnings of -$109.8 million or -$0.71 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.94 per share -Revenue: $211.54 million in Q2 vs. $743.95 million in the same period last year.

