Murphy Oil Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Murphy Oil (MUR):

Earnings: $191.64 million in Q1 vs. -$113.34 million in the same period last year. EPS: $1.22 in Q1 vs. -$0.73 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Murphy Oil reported adjusted earnings of $194.7 million or $1.24 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.98 per share Revenue: $841.72 million in Q1 vs. $552.96 million in the same period last year.

