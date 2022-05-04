Murphy Oil Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Murphy Oil (MUR):

Earnings: -$113.34 million in Q1 vs. -$287.44 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.73 in Q1 vs. -$1.87 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Murphy Oil reported adjusted earnings of $113.3 million or $0.73 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.58 per share Revenue: $552.96 million in Q1 vs. $379.99 million in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.