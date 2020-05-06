Murphy Oil Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Murphy Oil (MUR):

-Earnings: -$416.10 million in Q1 vs. $40.18 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$2.71 in Q1 vs. $0.23 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Murphy Oil reported adjusted earnings of -$45.7 million or -$0.30 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.46 per share -Revenue: $1.00 billion in Q1 vs. $0.63 billion in the same period last year.

