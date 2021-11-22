Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Shareholders Will Want The ROCE Trajectory To Continue

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So on that note, Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Murphy Oil is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0093 = US$86m ÷ (US$10b - US$1.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

So, Murphy Oil has an ROCE of 0.9%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Oil and Gas industry average of 9.2%.

In the above chart we have measured Murphy Oil's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is Murphy Oil's ROCE Trending?

We're delighted to see that Murphy Oil is reaping rewards from its investments and has now broken into profitability. The company was generating losses five years ago, but has managed to turn it around and as we saw earlier is now earning 0.9%, which is always encouraging. On top of that, what's interesting is that the amount of capital being employed has remained steady, so the business hasn't needed to put any additional money to work to generate these higher returns. So while we're happy that the business is more efficient, just keep in mind that could mean that going forward the business is lacking areas to invest internally for growth. After all, a company can only become a long term multi-bagger if it continually reinvests in itself at high rates of return.

What We Can Learn From Murphy Oil's ROCE

To bring it all together, Murphy Oil has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. Considering the stock has delivered 2.8% to its stockholders over the last five years, it may be fair to think that investors aren't fully aware of the promising trends yet. So with that in mind, we think the stock deserves further research.

On a final note, we've found 3 warning signs for Murphy Oil that we think you should be aware of.

