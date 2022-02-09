Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 1st of March to US$0.15. Even though the dividend went up, the yield is still quite low at only 1.7%.

Murphy Oil's Distributions May Be Difficult To Sustain

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end. While Murphy Oil is not profitable, it is paying out less than 75% of its free cash flow, which means that there is plenty left over for reinvestment into the business. In general, cash flows are more important than the more traditional measures of profit so we feel pretty comfortable with the dividend at this level.

Recent, EPS has fallen by 35.1%, so this could continue over the next year. While this means that the company will be unprofitable, we generally believe cash flows are more important, and the current cash payout ratio is quite healthy, which gives us comfort.

NYSE:MUR Historic Dividend February 9th 2022

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2012, the first annual payment was US$1.10, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$0.60. The dividend has shrunk at around 5.9% a year during that period. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

With a relatively unstable dividend, and a poor history of shrinking dividends, it's even more important to see if EPS is growing. Earnings per share has been sinking by 35% over the last five years. A sharp decline in earnings per share is not great from from a dividend perspective. Even conservative payout ratios can come under pressure if earnings fall far enough.

Murphy Oil's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Murphy Oil's payments are rock solid. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Murphy Oil that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

