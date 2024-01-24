Murphy Oil (MUR) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Murphy Oil Corporation MUR is slated to report fourth-quarter 2023 financial results on Jan 25 before market open. The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 13.36% in the last four reported quarters.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to have impacted the quarterly performance.

Factors to Consider

The fourth quarter results are likely to have been impacted by its decision to divest a non-core portion of its operated Kaybob Duvernay assets and all its non-operated Placid Montney assets.



Its fourth-quarter production is expected to be impacted by planned downtime and the loss of production from a well in the Niedermeyer field. The field produced 4,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day prior to being shut down late in the third quarter.



Murphy Oil’s ongoing debt-reduction initiatives are expected to have lowered capital servicing expenses, thus boosting margins.

Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2023 sales is pegged at $864.1 million, indicating a decline of 11.4% from the year-ago reported figure. The Zacks consensus estimate for fourth-quarter earnings per share is pegged at $1.19, implying an increase of 8.2% from the year-ago reported figure.



Murphy Oil anticipates fourth-quarter production in the range of 181.5-189.5 MBOEPD. Out of the expected production, 51% is anticipated to be oil. The Zacks Consensus Estimate projects fourth-quarter production of 188.07 MBOEPD.



The Gulf of Mexico assets are expected to be the largest contributor to its total production, with 81.8 MBOEPD.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Murphy Oil this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat, which is not the case here, as you will see below.

Earnings ESP: Murphy Oil has an Earnings ESP of -7.03%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: MUR currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

CNX Resources CNX is expected to post an earnings beat when it announces fourth-quarter results on Jan 25, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +6.17% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.





