Murphy Oil (MUR) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

Murphy Oil Corporation MUR is slated to report fourth-quarter 2021 financial results on Jan 27, before the opening bell. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 83.61%, on average.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to reflect on the impending quarterly results.

Factors to Consider

The company’s efforts to improve production levels are likely to enhance the upcoming results. The new wells, brought online by Murphy Oil in the Eagle Ford during the fourth quarter, are expected to have boosted production. A substantial portion of the expected production is likely to have been generated from Murphy Oil’s Eagle Ford Shale and Gulf of Mexico assets.



Murphy Oil’s fourth-quarter results are likely to benefit from a recovery in commodity prices. The company's debt-reduction initiatives are expected to have lowered capital servicing expenses, thus boosting margins.

Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2021 sales is pegged at $600.8 million, indicating a surge of 81.9% from the year-ago reported figure. The consensus estimate for fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 49 cents per share, implying an improvement of 644.4% from the year-earlier reported number.



For fourth-quarter 2021, Murphy Oil expects net production to be 145.5-153.5 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBOEPD). The guidance includes a 4.5-MBOEPD impact of the Gulf of Mexico facility downtime for the quarter.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Murphy Oil this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat, which is the case below.

Murphy Oil has an Earnings ESP of +4.11%.

