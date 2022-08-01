Murphy Oil (MUR) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

Murphy Oil Corporation MUR is slated to report second-quarter 2022 financial results on Aug 4 before market open. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 23.7% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in impending quarterly results.

Factors to Consider

Murphy Oil’s efforts to improve production levels are likely to enhance upcoming results. The extraction of the first oil at King’s Quay floating production system ahead of schedule and within budget is likely to have increased the production volume in the second quarter. Strong production volumes from the Eagle Ford Shale, Tupper Montney and the Gulf of Mexico regions are likely to have boosted the second-quarter performance.



MUR’s debt-reduction initiatives are expected to have lowered capital servicing expenses, thus boosting margins.

Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2022 sales is pegged at $824.1 million, indicating a surge of 49.9% from the year-ago reported figure. The consensus estimate for second-quarter earnings per share (EPS) is pegged at $1.42, implying an improvement of 140.7% from the year-ago reported figure.



Murphy Oil’s second-quarter production is expected to have remained in the range of 156,000-164,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. Out of the expected production, 54% is expected to be oil. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter net crude oil and condensate production volumes was 89,000 barrels per day.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Murphy Oil this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.

Earnings ESP: Murphy Oil has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: MUR currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

