Is Murphy Oil (MUR) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One stock to keep an eye on is Murphy Oil (MUR). MUR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. MUR has a P/S ratio of 1.94. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.95.

Finally, investors should note that MUR has a P/CF ratio of 3.21. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 4.90. MUR's P/CF has been as high as 4.03 and as low as 2.28, with a median of 3.13, all within the past year.

Ring Energy (REI) may be another strong Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States stock to add to your shortlist. REI is a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) stock with a Value grade of A.

Ring Energy also has a P/B ratio of 0.23 compared to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 2.98. Over the past year, its P/B ratio has been as high as 0.42, as low as 0.17, with a median of 0.27.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Murphy Oil and Ring Energy are likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, MUR and REI feels like a great value stock at the moment.

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Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ring Energy, Inc. (REI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.