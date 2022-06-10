Murphy Oil (MUR) Stock Moves -1.95%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Murphy Oil (MUR) closed at $44.15, marking a -1.95% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.91%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.73%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.25%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and gas producer had gained 35.55% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 16.13% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.84% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Murphy Oil as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.50, up 154.24% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $810.31 million, up 47.43% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.75 per share and revenue of $3.3 billion. These totals would mark changes of +345.74% and +43.54%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Murphy Oil. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 16.24% higher. Murphy Oil currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Murphy Oil's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.84. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.96.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 16, which puts it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

