Murphy Oil (MUR) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Murphy Oil Corp (Symbol: MUR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $40.37, changing hands as high as $40.68 per share. Murphy Oil Corp shares are currently trading up about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MUR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, MUR's low point in its 52 week range is $25.97 per share, with $51.285 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $40.65.
Also see: Motorola Solutions 13F Filers
IMNN Historical Stock Prices
FCT YTD Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.