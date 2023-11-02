Murphy Oil (MUR) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2023, Murphy Oil (MUR) reported revenue of $959.65 million, down 26.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.59, compared to $1.84 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +6.71% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $899.35 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.34, the EPS surprise was +18.66%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Murphy Oil performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Crude Oil and condensate Produced - barrels per day : 108.77 thousands of barrels of oil compared to the 103.59 thousands of barrels of oil average estimate based on seven analysts.

: 108.77 thousands of barrels of oil compared to the 103.59 thousands of barrels of oil average estimate based on seven analysts. Net NGLs Produced - barrels per day : 11.89 thousands of barrels of oil compared to the 12.14 thousands of barrels of oil average estimate based on seven analysts.

: 11.89 thousands of barrels of oil compared to the 12.14 thousands of barrels of oil average estimate based on seven analysts. Total Natural Gas Sold - barrels per day : 525.28 millions of cubic feet compared to the 492.28 millions of cubic feet average estimate based on seven analysts.

: 525.28 millions of cubic feet compared to the 492.28 millions of cubic feet average estimate based on seven analysts. Net NGLs Produced - barrels per day - Gulf of Mexico - US : 5.88 thousands of barrels of oil versus the four-analyst average estimate of 6.62 thousands of barrels of oil.

: 5.88 thousands of barrels of oil versus the four-analyst average estimate of 6.62 thousands of barrels of oil. Geographic Revenues from External Customers- Canada : $129.30 million versus $121.67 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -38.3% change.

: $129.30 million versus $121.67 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -38.3% change. Geographic Revenues from External Customers- United States : $823.70 million compared to the $756.59 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -15.4% year over year.

: $823.70 million compared to the $756.59 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -15.4% year over year. Net Natural Gas Revenue- Onshore- Canada : $75.58 million compared to the $77.68 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $75.58 million compared to the $77.68 million average estimate based on two analysts. Total natural gas revenue : $100 million compared to the $100.21 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $100 million compared to the $100.21 million average estimate based on three analysts. Total natural gas liquids revenue : $23.40 million compared to the $30.57 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $23.40 million compared to the $30.57 million average estimate based on two analysts. Total revenue from sales to customers : $953.77 million versus $885.03 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $953.77 million versus $885.03 million estimated by two analysts on average. Revenue from sales to customers- Revenue from production : $945.89 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $878.52 million.

: $945.89 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $878.52 million. Total crude oil and condensate revenue: $822.49 million compared to the $762.33 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Shares of Murphy Oil have returned +5.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

