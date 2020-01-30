Murphy Oil (MUR) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss

Murphy Oil Corporation MUR delivered fourth-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings of 16 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 12 cents by 33.3%. Further, the figure significantly improved from the year-ago quarter’s loss of 9 cents.



On a GAAP basis, net loss was 46 cents against an income of 59 cents per share in the prior-year quarter.



For 2019, the company reported adjusted earnings of 87 cents against a loss of 37 cents in 2018.



On a GAAP basis, 2019 net income was $6.98 per share compared with an income of $2.36 in the prior-year quarter.



Revenues



In the quarter under review, Murphy Oil’s revenues totaled $637.5 million, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $758 million by 15.8%. The top line increased 26.5% on a year-over-year basis.



In 2019, the company posted revenues of $2,829 million compared with $1,791.4 million in 2018.

Operational Highlights



The company attained 172 % organic reserve replacement with an average three-year total finding and development cost of $12.95 per barrel of oil equivalent.



Murphy Oil also completed the $500-million share repurchase program.



The company produced 194,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) in the fourth quarter, with 59% of oil and 67% of liquids.



In the quarter under review, Murphy Oil’s total costs and expenses amounted to $674.2 million, up 49.1% from $452.2 million in the prior-year quarter.



Operating loss from continuing operations came in at $36.7 million against operating income of $51.4 million in the prior-year quarter.



The company incurred interest charges of $74.2 million, up from $47.3 million in the prior-year quarter.



Financial Condition



Murphy Oil had cash and cash equivalents of $306.8 million as of Dec 31, 2019 compared with $359.9 million as of Dec 31, 2018.



Net cash provided by continuing operations activities at the end of the fourth quarter was $335.8 million, higher than $148 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2018.



Guidance



Murphy Oil expects net production including non-controlling interest for first-quarter 2020 in the range of 181,000-193,000 boe/d.



For 2020, production is estimated in the range of 190,000-202,000 boe/d. The company expects 2020 capital expenditure budget in the range of $1.4- $1.5 billion.



