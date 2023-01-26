Murphy Oil (MUR) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Murphy Oil Corporation MUR posted fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted net income of $1.10 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.09 by 0.9%. The bottom line improved a whopping 175% from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of 40 cents.



The 2022 adjusted earnings per share were $5.59, up 333.3% from $1.29 per share in the year-ago period.

Revenues

In the quarter under review, Murphy Oil’s revenues of $975.2 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $847 million by 15.1%. The top line improved by 32% from the prior-year quarter’s $738.9 million.



In 2022 total revenues were $3,932.7 million, up 71% year over year.

Operational Highlights

Murphy Oil produced 173,589 barrels of oil equivalent per day (BOE/D) in the fourth quarter (excluding noncontrolling interest in GOM), compared with 150,226 BOE/D in fourth-quarter 2021. Out of the total fourth-quarter 2022 production, 62% was liquids. MUR’s fourth-quarter production was near the lower end of expected production volumes in the range of 1,73,500-1,81,500 BOE/D.



In the quarter under review, Murphy Oil’s total costs and expenses amounted to $651.1 million, up 51.8% from $428.9 million in the prior-year quarter.



Murphy Oil incurred net interest charges of $34.7 million, down 20.1% from $43.4 million in the prior-year quarter. Murphy Oil during 2022 achieved debt reduction goal of $650 million through senior notes redemptions, partial tender and open market transactions, which will lower annual interest expenses.



Murphy Oil increased its annualized dividend to $1.10 per share from $1.00. The new quarterly dividend of 27.50 cents is payable on Mar 1, 2023, to stockholders of record as of Feb 13, 2023.



MUR’s total proved reserves at 2022 end were 697 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBOE) compared with 699 MMBOE at 2021 end.

Financial Condition

Murphy Oil had cash and cash equivalents of $492 million as of Dec 31, 2022 compared with $521.2 million as of Dec 31, 2021.



Long-term debt totaled $1,822.5 million on Dec 31, 2022 compared with $2,465.4 million as of Dec 31, 2021.



Net cash provided by continuing operational activities in 2022 was $2,180.2 million compared with $1,422.2 million in 2021.

Guidance

MUR expects its first-quarter 2023 production guidance, excluding NCI, in the range of 161,000-169,000 BOE/D band.



Murphy Oil expects 2023 capital expenditures in the range of $875- $1,025 million. MUR is expecting 2023 production volumes in the range of 1,75,500–1,83,500 BOE/D.



Murphy Oil targets further debt reduction of $500 million in 2023.

