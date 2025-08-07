Murphy Oil (MUR) Q2 EPS Jumps 42%

Key Points Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP) of $0.27 in Q2 2025 exceeded expectations by 42%, but revenue (GAAP) missed by 44.7% amid weaker oil prices.

Production exceeded the upper end of guidance in Q2 2025 as strong operational execution drove well outperformance.

Free cash flow (non-GAAP) fell sharply to $17.8 million, compared to $174.4 million in Q2 2024. Quarterly dividend increased 8.3% to $0.325 per share.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR), a global oil and gas producer known for its diversified onshore and offshore operations, reported Q2 2025 earnings on August 6, 2025. The most notable news was mixed results: adjusted earnings per share (EPS) reached $0.27, beating analyst estimates of $0.19 by a significant margin, but total reported revenue landed at $683 million (GAAP), down 14.8% compared to Q2 2024 and short of expectations. The quarter showcased strong production volumes and cost controls, yet lower realized commodity prices led to reduced revenue and net income. Overall, the company's operational achievements contrasted with financial headwinds, reflecting both resilience and ongoing exposure to oil and gas market swings.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (Non-GAAP) $0.27 $0.19 $0.81 (66.7%) Revenue (GAAP) $683 million N/A $801 million (14.8%) Net Income Attributable to Murphy $22.3 million $127.7 million (82.5%) Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $334.9 million $395.6 million (15.3%) Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) $17.8 million $174.4 million (89.8%)

About Murphy Oil and Its Business Model

Murphy Oil is an independent oil and gas company with a diverse portfolio. Its assets span onshore U.S. fields, Canadian shale and offshore platforms, plus international ventures in Vietnam, Côte d’Ivoire, and other regions. The business centers on exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

The company focuses on balancing its asset mix across continents and resource types, seeking to reduce risk from any one market or basin. Management has prioritized operational efficiency, capital discipline, and advancing high-potential international projects. Key factors in its success are cost control, reliable production, careful spending, and delivering safe, incident-free operations.

Quarter in Detail: Operations, Financials, and Key Events

Murphy Oil's total production reached 189,677 barrels of oil equivalent per day (BOEPD) in Q2 2025 after excluding noncontrolling interests. This performance topped the midpoint of guidance. The company attributed this result to strong new well productivity, particularly in the Eagle Ford Shale and the Gulf of America, where successful workovers returned offline wells to operation, while offshore Gulf of America platforms contributed 66,000 BOEPD (82% oil). Operational efficiency shone through in the Eagle Ford Shale, with 24 operated wells brought online during the quarter.

Other notable production sources included the Tupper Montney shale in Canada with 75,000 BOEPD (5 new wells) and the Kaybob Duvernay at 4,000 BOEPD. Offshore Canada normalized after prior disruptions from tanker issues, yielding 6,000 BOPD. Murphy completed a $23 million Eagle Ford Shale acquisition in July 2025 and the upcoming three-well exploration program in Côte d’Ivoire. In Vietnam, the Lac Da Vang field development, featuring oil production and supporting infrastructure, moved closer to first oil targeted for the second half of 2026, with over 2.5 million work hours reached without a lost time injury.

Financial results presented a mixed picture. Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP) was $0.27, exceeding the $0.19 analyst consensus, but reported revenue (GAAP) missed estimates and was down sharply year over year. Net income attributable to Murphy (GAAP) fell to $22.3 million. Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) stood at $334.9 million, a 15.4% decrease compared to Q2 2024. The drop in revenue and profits reflected a weaker pricing environment: realized U.S. onshore oil prices averaged $64.00 per barrel, versus $80.71 in Q2 2024. Lease Operating Expense (LOE) dropped to $11.80 per barrel of oil equivalent. However, general and administrative costs (G&A) (GAAP) rose to $36.9 million, a 61% increase compared to Q2 2024.

Free cash flow (non-GAAP) was $17.8 million, compared with $174.4 million for Q2 2024 -- roughly a 90% decline. Despite this, the company maintained strong liquidity with $1.5 billion available and reaffirmed its full-year 2025 capital expenditure (CapEx) guidance of $1.135 billion to $1.285 billion. The dividend was increased by 8.3% to $0.325 per share compared to Q2 2024, marking continued returns to shareholders, alongside $100 million in share repurchases in the first half of 2025.

Business Lines and Product Families

Murphy Oil operates across two primary business lines: onshore resource plays, such as tight oil and shale gas fields, and offshore oil and gas platforms. Key onshore product families include crude oil and natural gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in Texas and the Montney and Duvernay plays in Canada. Offshore, the company focuses on oil production from deepwater fields in the Gulf of America and offshore Canada, as well as developing new projects in Vietnam and Côte d’Ivoire. The company’s offshore operations are a significant contributor to its overall oil mix, with major activity in both U.S. and international waters. Recent development in international offshore, such as the Lac Da Vang (Golden Camel) project (oil and associated gas) in Vietnam and exploratory targets in Côte d'Ivoire, represent new growth and diversification areas.

Operational discipline, including efficiency gains from new drilling technologies and optimized production practices, is fundamental to Murphy Oil's ongoing performance. For instance, reductions in LOE per barrel and successful on-time delivery of new wells support lower-cost production and operational resilience. Innovations tested in North American shale, such as longer lateral wells and enhanced completions, have delivered improved results, especially in the Tupper Montney field in Canada.

Looking Forward: Guidance and Key Topics for Coming Quarters

For Q3 2025, management guided for net production (excluding noncontrolling interest) in the range of 185,000 to 193,000 BOEPD. Oil volumes are expected to hold steady near 90,000 barrels per day. Full-year 2025 production guidance is 174,500 to 182,500 BOEPD, excluding noncontrolling interest, consistent with earlier expectations. The company maintained its full-year 2025 CapEx budget and indicated it is prepared to reduce spending if oil prices remain below $55 per barrel. However, international projects in Vietnam and Côte d’Ivoire are not expected to be impacted by any potential cuts due to their strategic importance and long-term potential.

Management reaffirmed its commitment to balancing asset investment, shareholder returns, and balance sheet strength, stating that ongoing cost control and scenario planning are central to its approach. No additional financial guidance for the remainder of the year was issued beyond the updated 2025 production and capital expenditure (CapEx) ranges. Investors will likely focus on the company’s consistent delivery against production targets, cost management efforts, progress on major international projects, and the company's ability to generate free cash flow under different commodity price scenarios.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

