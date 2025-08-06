Murphy Oil (MUR) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2025, Murphy Oil (MUR) reported revenue of $695.57 million, down 13.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.27, compared to $0.81 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $638.47 million, representing a surprise of +8.94%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +28.57%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.21.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Production - Net crude oil and condensate - Barrels per day - Total : 95.6 thousands of barrels of oil per day versus 91.47 thousands of barrels of oil per day estimated by six analysts on average.

: 95.6 thousands of barrels of oil per day versus 91.47 thousands of barrels of oil per day estimated by six analysts on average. Production - Net natural gas liquids - Barrels per day - Total : 10.77 thousands of barrels of oil per day compared to the 9.71 thousands of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on six analysts.

: 10.77 thousands of barrels of oil per day compared to the 9.71 thousands of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on six analysts. Production - Net natural gas - including NCI - cubic feet per day - Total : 539.66 millions of cubic feet per day versus the six-analyst average estimate of 507.25 millions of cubic feet per day.

: 539.66 millions of cubic feet per day versus the six-analyst average estimate of 507.25 millions of cubic feet per day. Total net hydrocarbons - excluding NCI : 196.32 KBOE/D versus 184.57 KBOE/D estimated by six analysts on average.

: 196.32 KBOE/D versus 184.57 KBOE/D estimated by six analysts on average. Production - Net natural gas - including NCI - cubic feet per day - Onshore - United States : 32.39 millions of cubic feet per day versus 29.96 millions of cubic feet per day estimated by four analysts on average.

: 32.39 millions of cubic feet per day versus 29.96 millions of cubic feet per day estimated by four analysts on average. Production - Net natural gas - including NCI - cubic feet per day - Offshore - United States : 52.96 millions of cubic feet per day versus the four-analyst average estimate of 55.87 millions of cubic feet per day.

: 52.96 millions of cubic feet per day versus the four-analyst average estimate of 55.87 millions of cubic feet per day. Production - Net natural gas liquids - Barrels per day - Offshore- United States : 4.72 thousands of barrels of oil per day versus 4.34 thousands of barrels of oil per day estimated by four analysts on average.

: 4.72 thousands of barrels of oil per day versus 4.34 thousands of barrels of oil per day estimated by four analysts on average. Production - Net natural gas liquids - Barrels per day - Onshore - United States : 5.56 thousands of barrels of oil per day versus 4.81 thousands of barrels of oil per day estimated by four analysts on average.

: 5.56 thousands of barrels of oil per day versus 4.81 thousands of barrels of oil per day estimated by four analysts on average. Revenues- Exploration and production- Canada : $128.3 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $134.64 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.8%.

: $128.3 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $134.64 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.8%. Revenues- Exploration and production- United States : $553.5 million compared to the $494.65 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -18.5% year over year.

: $553.5 million compared to the $494.65 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -18.5% year over year. Revenues and other income- Revenue from sales to customers- Total : $683.07 million compared to the $631.93 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -14.7% year over year.

: $683.07 million compared to the $631.93 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -14.7% year over year. Revenues and other income- Revenue from sales to customers- Revenue from production: $683.07 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $654.45 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -14.4%.

Here is how Murphy Oil performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Murphy Oil have returned -7.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

