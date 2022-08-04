Murphy Oil (MUR) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Rise Y/Y

Murphy Oil Corporation MUR posted a second-quarter 2022 adjusted net income of $1.93 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.42 by 35.9%. The bottom line improved a whopping 227.1% from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of 59 cents.

Revenues

In the quarter under review, Murphy Oil’s revenues of $1,101.1 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $812 million by 35.6%. The top line improved 100.3% from the prior-year quarter’s $549.6 million.

Operational Highlights

Murphy Oil produced 164,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBOEPD) in the second quarter, comprising 55% of oil and 62% of liquids.



In the quarter under review, Murphy Oil’s total costs and expenses amounted to $549.5 million, up 1.8% from $539.9 million in the prior-year quarter.



MUR incurred net interest charges of $41.4 million, down 4.6% from $43.4 million in the prior-year quarter.



Murphy Oil hedged 25,000 barrels of oil per day at a weighted average put price of $63.24 per barrel and a weighted average call price of $75.20 for 2022.

Financial Condition

Murphy Oil had cash and cash equivalents of $432.1 million as of Jun 30, 2022 compared with $521.2 million as of Dec 31, 2021.



Long-term debt totaled $2,267.9 million on Jun 30, 2022 compared with $2,465.4 million as of Dec 31, 2021.



Net cash provided by continuing operation activities in the second quarter of 2022 was $620.9 million compared with $448.5 million in the year-ago quarter.

Guidance

MUR raised its production guidance to the 168-176 MBOEPD band for 2022 from the 164-172 MBOEPD band. Murphy Oil reaffirmed 2022 planned capital expenditures in the range of $900-$950 million. The company reiterated its debt reduction target to the range of $600-$650 million for 2022.



Murphy Oil expects the year-end total debt of nearly $1.8 billion and year-end cash of nearly $450 million. MUR is expecting fourth-quarter production in the range of 194-202 MBOEPD.

