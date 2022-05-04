Murphy Oil (MUR) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Miss

Murphy Oil Corporation MUR posted first-quarter 2022 adjusted net income of 73 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 59 cents by 23.7%. The bottom line improved a whopping 1116.7% from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of 6 cents.



Including the one-time charges and losses, MUR recorded a net loss of 73 cents per share in the reported quarter against $1.87 loss in the prior-year quarter.

Revenues

In the quarter under review, Murphy Oil’s revenues of $553 million lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $602 million by 8.2%. The top line improved 45.5% from the prior-year quarter’s $380 million.

Operational Highlights

Murphy Oil produced 141,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBOEPD) in the first quarter, comprising 53% oil and 60% liquids.



In the quarter under review, Murphy Oil’s total costs and expenses amounted to $595.1 million, down 7.2% from $641.7 million in the prior-year quarter.



MUR incurred net interest charges of $37.3 million, down 57.7% from $88.1 million in the prior-year quarter.



Murphy Oil hedged 25,000 barrels of oil per day (MBOPD) at a weighted average put price of $63.24 per barrel and a weighted average call price of $75.20 for 2022.

Financial Condition

Murphy Oil had cash and cash equivalents of $480.6 million as of Mar 31, 2022 compared with $521.2 million as of Dec 31, 2021.



Long-term debt totaled $2,466.1 million on Mar 31, 2022 compared with $2,465.4 million as of Dec 31, 2021.



Net cash provided by continuing operations activities in the first quarter of 2022 was $338.3 million compared with $237.8 million in the year-ago quarter.

Outlook

MUR reiterated its production of 164-172 MBOEPD for 2022. Murphy Oil raised 2022 planned capital expenditures to the $900-$950 million range from $840-$890 million. MUR increased its debt reduction target to the range of $600-$650 million for 2022.

Zacks Rank

Murphy Oil currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

