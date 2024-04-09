Murphy Oil (MUR) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy?

Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and of course, dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.

Murphy Oil in Focus

Headquartered in Houston, Murphy Oil (MUR) is an Oils-Energy stock that has seen a price change of 12.94% so far this year. Currently paying a dividend of $0.3 per share, the company has a dividend yield of 2.49%. In comparison, the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry's yield is 0.91%, while the S&P 500's yield is 1.56%.

Taking a look at the company's dividend growth, its current annualized dividend of $1.20 is up 9.1% from last year. Murphy Oil has increased its dividend 3 times on a year-over-year basis over the last 5 years for an average annual increase of 9.36%. Any future dividend growth will depend on both earnings growth and the company's payout ratio; a payout ratio is the proportion of a firm's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Right now, Murphy Oil's payout ratio is 24%, which means it paid out 24% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

MUR is expecting earnings to expand this fiscal year as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 is $4.69 per share, with earnings expected to increase 3.76% from the year ago period.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for many reasons; they greatly improve stock investing profits, decrease overall portfolio risk, and carry tax advantages, among others. However, not all companies offer a quarterly payout.

High-growth firms or tech start-ups, for example, rarely provide their shareholders a dividend, while larger, more established companies that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options. During periods of rising interest rates, income investors must be mindful that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle. That said, they can take comfort from the fact that MUR is not only an attractive dividend play, but also represents a compelling investment opportunity with a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

