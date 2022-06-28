Murphy Oil (MUR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Murphy Oil (MUR) closed the most recent trading day at $33.60, moving +1.11% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.01%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.1%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and gas producer had lost 23.57% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 13.54% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.08% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Murphy Oil as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Murphy Oil is projected to report earnings of $1.50 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 154.24%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $810.81 million, up 47.52% from the year-ago period.

MUR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.75 per share and revenue of $3.3 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +345.74% and +43.57%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Murphy Oil should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 10.61% higher. Murphy Oil is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Murphy Oil is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.78. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 4.6, so we one might conclude that Murphy Oil is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 60, putting it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

