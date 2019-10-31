Murphy Oil (MUR) Beats Q3 Earrings and Revenue Estimates

Murphy Oil Corporation MUR reported third quarter 2019 adjusted earnings of 36 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 22 cents by 63.6%. On a GAAP basis, the company reported earnings of 84 cents compared with 32 cents in the year-ago quarter.



Revenues



In the quarter under review, Murphy Oil generated revenues of $817.1 million that beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $705 million by 15.9%. The top line surged 66.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Murphy Oil Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Murphy Oil Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Murphy Oil Corporation Quote

Highlights of the Release



In the third quarter, the company completed the divestiture of its Malaysia assets, which generated cash proceeds worth $2 billion. The assets were reported under discontinued operation.



The company made debt repayment of $1.9 billion and also completed share repurchase of $500 million.



The company produced 192,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) in the third quarter, which includes 113,000 boe/d of oil.



Murphy Oil’s total costs and expenses amounted to $590.6 million, up 60.6% from $367.8 million in the year-ago quarter.



Operating income from continuing operations came in at $226.5 million, higher than $122.8 million in the prior-year quarter.



The company incurred interest charges of $44.9 million, up from $44.2 million in the prior-year quarter.



Financial Condition



Murphy Oil had cash and cash equivalents of $435 million as of Sep 30, 2019 compared with $847.8 million as of Sep 30, 2018.



Net cash provided by continuing operations activities in the third quarter was $497.8 million, higher than $269.7 million in the year-ago quarter.



Guidance



Murphy Oil expects net production, excluding non-controlling interest for 2019, in the range of 174,000-178,000 boe/d.



The company continues to expect 2019 capital expenditure budget in the range of $1.35- $1.45 billion.



Zacks Rank



Murphy Oil currently holds a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Oils-Energy Releases



WPX Energy WPX reported third-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings of 9 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 11 cents by 18.2%.



CNX Resources Corporation CNX reported third-quarter 2019 adjusted loss of 6 cents per share, which is narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 9 cents.



TOTAL S.A. TOT reported third-quarter 2019 operating earnings of $1.13 per share (€1.01 per share), beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 99 cents by 14.1%.



Free: Zacks’ Single Best Stock Set to Double



Today you are invited to download our just-released Special Report that reveals 5 stocks with the most potential to gain +100% or more in 2020. From those 5, Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.



This pioneering tech ticker had soared to all-time highs and then subsided to a price that is irresistible. Now a pending acquisition could super-charge the company’s drive past competitors in the development of true Artificial Intelligence. The earlier you get in to this stock, the greater your potential gain.



Download Free Report Now >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.