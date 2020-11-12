Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 13, 2020

Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.125 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MUR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that MUR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $8.65, the dividend yield is 5.78%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MUR was $8.65, representing a -69.24% decrease from the 52 week high of $28.12 and a 92.22% increase over the 52 week low of $4.50.

MUR is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total SE (TOT) and PetroChina Company Limited (PTR). MUR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$6.82. Zacks Investment Research reports MUR's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -240.04%, compared to an industry average of -36.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MUR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

