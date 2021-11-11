Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2021

Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.125 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MUR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that MUR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $28.61, the dividend yield is 1.75%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MUR was $28.61, representing a -7.71% decrease from the 52 week high of $31 and a 245.11% increase over the 52 week low of $8.29.

MUR is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A). MUR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$2.69. Zacks Investment Research reports MUR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 207.2%, compared to an industry average of -1.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the mur Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MUR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MUR as a top-10 holding:

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explor & Product (XOP)

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD)

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (EWMC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XOP with an increase of 11.19% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of MUR at 2.65%.

