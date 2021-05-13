Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 14, 2021

Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.125 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MUR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that MUR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $20.13, the dividend yield is 2.48%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MUR was $20.13, representing a -7.32% decrease from the 52 week high of $21.72 and a 187.57% increase over the 52 week low of $7.

MUR is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and Total SE (TOT). MUR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$6.63. Zacks Investment Research reports MUR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 86.4%, compared to an industry average of 10.2%.

Interested in gaining exposure to MUR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MUR as a top-10 holding:

Cambria ETF Trust (SYLD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SYLD with an increase of 44.79% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of MUR at 1.35%.

