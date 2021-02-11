Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 12, 2021

Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.125 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MUR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that MUR has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of MUR was $14.51, representing a -36.86% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.98 and a 222.44% increase over the 52 week low of $4.50.

MUR is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total SE (TOT) and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR). MUR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$7.47. Zacks Investment Research reports MUR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 43.2%, compared to an industry average of -23.5%.

