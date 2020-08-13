Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2020

Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.125 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MUR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -50% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $15.26, the dividend yield is 3.28%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MUR was $15.26, representing a -45.73% decrease from the 52 week high of $28.12 and a 239.11% increase over the 52 week low of $4.50.

MUR is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total SE (TOT) and PetroChina Company Limited (PTR). MUR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.53. Zacks Investment Research reports MUR's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -245.02%, compared to an industry average of -40.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MUR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MUR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MUR as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN)

First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (FXN)

Cambria ETF Trust (SYLD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FXN with an increase of 96.21% over the last 100 days. FTXN has the highest percent weighting of MUR at 4.79%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.