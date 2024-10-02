News & Insights

Murphy Oil Appoints Eric Hambly To Succeed Roger Jenkins As President And CEO

(RTTNews) - Murphy Oil Corp. (MUR) announced that it has appointed Eric Hambly, the company's current President and Chief Operating Officer, to succeed Roger Jenkins as the company's President and Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2025.

In addition, Hambly will become a member of the Board of Directors. Jenkins will retire from the Board on December 31, 2024. He will remain with Murphy in a non-executive role as an advisor until his retirement on December 31, 2025.

Hambly joined Murphy in 2006. He has since played a vital role in the success of Murphy's global exploration and production operations with assignments in Malaysia, Singapore, onshore US and offshore US Gulf of Mexico. He became Executive Vice President, Operations, in 2020 and assumed his current position as President and Chief Operating Officer in February 2024.

