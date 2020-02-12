Murphy Oil About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (MUR)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/14/20, Murphy Oil Corp (Symbol: MUR) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.25, payable on 3/2/20. As a percentage of MUR's recent stock price of $22.76, this dividend works out to approximately 1.10%, so look for shares of Murphy Oil Corp to trade 1.10% lower — all else being equal — when MUR shares open for trading on 2/14/20.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from MUR is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.39% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of MUR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MUR's low point in its 52 week range is $17.04 per share, with $31.13 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.64.

In Wednesday trading, Murphy Oil Corp shares are currently up about 4.1% on the day.

