MURGY vs. GSHD: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?

Investors interested in Insurance - Multi line stocks are likely familiar with M?nchener R?ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft (MURGY) and Goosehead Insurance (GSHD). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

M?nchener R?ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Goosehead Insurance has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now. Investors should feel comfortable knowing that MURGY likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than GSHD has recently. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

MURGY currently has a forward P/E ratio of 11.29, while GSHD has a forward P/E of 46.72. We also note that MURGY has a PEG ratio of 1.01. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. GSHD currently has a PEG ratio of 1.47.

Another notable valuation metric for MURGY is its P/B ratio of 2.21. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, GSHD has a P/B of 169.38.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to MURGY's Value grade of B and GSHD's Value grade of F.

MURGY sticks out from GSHD in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that MURGY is the better option right now.

