MURGY or BBSEY: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors looking for stocks in the Insurance - Multi line sector might want to consider either M?nchener R?ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft (MURGY) or BB Seguridade Participacoes SA (BBSEY). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

M?nchener R?ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft and BB Seguridade Participacoes SA are sporting Zacks Ranks of #1 (Strong Buy) and #4 (Sell), respectively, right now. The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that MURGY has an improving earnings outlook. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

MURGY currently has a forward P/E ratio of 9.17, while BBSEY has a forward P/E of 9.49. We also note that MURGY has a PEG ratio of 0.69. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. BBSEY currently has a PEG ratio of 1.99.

Another notable valuation metric for MURGY is its P/B ratio of 2.18. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, BBSEY has a P/B of 6.80.

Based on these metrics and many more, MURGY holds a Value grade of B, while BBSEY has a Value grade of C.

MURGY has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than BBSEY, so it seems like value investors will conclude that MURGY is the superior option right now.

