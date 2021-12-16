Murgrona to complete offer for retailer ICA Gruppen

ICA Gruppen's main owner ICA-handlarnas Forbund and pension fund AMF have decided to complete their offer for the retailer, their joint bidding company Murgrona Holding said on Thursday.

STOCKHOLM, Dec 16 (Reuters) - ICA Gruppen's ICAA.ST main owner ICA-handlarnas Forbund and pension fund AMF have decided to complete their offer for the retailer, their joint bidding company Murgrona Holding said on Thursday.

Murgrona said in a statement it was extending the acceptance period to Jan. 7, and that it would own around 89% of shares in ICA Gruppen upon completion.

