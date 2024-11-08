Murchison Minerals Plans Private Placement to Fund Exploration

Murchison Minerals (TSE:MUR) has released an update.

Murchison Minerals Ltd. is set to raise up to $737,500 through a non-brokered private placement to fund exploration activities in Saskatchewan and Eastern Quebec. The offering includes various units, combining common shares and warrants, with a portion of the proceeds potentially subject to a finder’s fee.

For further insights into TSE:MUR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.