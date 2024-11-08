News & Insights

Murchison Minerals Plans Private Placement to Fund Exploration

November 08, 2024 — 05:43 pm EST

Murchison Minerals (TSE:MUR) has released an update.

Murchison Minerals Ltd. is set to raise up to $737,500 through a non-brokered private placement to fund exploration activities in Saskatchewan and Eastern Quebec. The offering includes various units, combining common shares and warrants, with a portion of the proceeds potentially subject to a finder’s fee.

