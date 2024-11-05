News & Insights

Stocks

Murchinson sends letter to Nano Dimension detailing need for board change

November 05, 2024 — 05:40 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Murchinson Ltd., a significant shareholder with approximately 7.1% of the outstanding shares of Nano Dimension (NNDM) Ltd., issued a letter to shareholders detailing the need for boardroom change. Murchinson “believes shareholders have lost faith in management and the board, evidenced by the company’s persistent negative enterprise value,” and highlighted “the approximately $600M wasted by CEO Yoav Stern and the current board on questionable acquisitions that have destroyed shareholder value.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on NNDM:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NNDM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.