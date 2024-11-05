Murchinson sends letter to Nano Dimension detailing need for board change

Murchinson Ltd., a significant shareholder with approximately 7.1% of the outstanding shares of Nano Dimension (NNDM) Ltd., issued a letter to shareholders detailing the need for boardroom change. Murchinson “believes shareholders have lost faith in management and the board, evidenced by the company’s persistent negative enterprise value,” and highlighted “the approximately $600M wasted by CEO Yoav Stern and the current board on questionable acquisitions that have destroyed shareholder value.”

