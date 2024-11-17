Murchinson Issues Statement On Nano Dimension Governance Concerns

(RTTNews) - Murchinson Ltd., a significant shareholder holding about 7.1% of the outstanding shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM), issued a statement expressing concern over recent media reports that suggest troubling links between Nano's leadership and affiliates of a sanctioned Russian oligarch. The reports raise serious questions about the Board's governance and judgment. Despite the revelations, both CEO Yoav Stern and the Nano Board have remained silent, failing to address these issues publicly.

Murchinson noted that shareholders are entitled to clear answers regarding the potential connections between Nano's leadership and individuals associated with DeepCube, a company Nano acquired for over $70 million. The media coverage has raised doubts about whether Stern and the management team were aware of the ties between the sanctioned Russian oligarch and two key individuals—Yaron Eitan and Andrew Intrater—who controlled DeepCube at the time of the acquisition. Additionally, questions have been raised about the ownership structure of Anakhnu LLC, a mysterious entity that may be linked to these individuals.

It is also unclear whether the Nano Board members, including Christopher J. Moran, General Manager of Lockheed Martin Ventures, were informed of these potentially concerning affiliations. Specifically, it remains uncertain whether Stern, or other Nano directors at the time of the DeepCube acquisition, including Yaron Eitan and Dr. Eli David, made the Board or external counsel aware of the situation. Given the strategic importance of Nano's AI technology—particularly its potential applications in the U.S. defense sector—it is critical to understand whether these connections were considered during the acquisition process, Murchinson said.

Murchinson urged Stern and the Board to publicly address these concerns, as shareholders must be fully informed when making decisions that could impact the future of the company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.