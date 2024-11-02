Murata Manufacturing Reports Strong First-Half Performance

Murata Manufacturing ( (MRAAY) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Murata Manufacturing presented to its investors.

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., a leader in the electronic components industry, specializes in developing and producing a wide range of products including capacitors, inductors, and communication modules.

In its latest earnings report for the six months ending September 30, 2024, Murata Manufacturing reported a significant rise in revenue and operating profit, driven by strong demand in the electronics market and favorable currency exchange rates.

The company achieved a 9% increase in revenue year-on-year, totaling 883,481 million yen, and a 13.9% rise in operating profit to 158,172 million yen. Key contributors to this growth included increased sales of multilayer ceramic capacitors (MLCCs) for computers and mobility, as well as RF modules for smartphones and PCs. Despite some decreases in other segments, the overall performance was bolstered by the depreciation of the yen.

Looking ahead, Murata Manufacturing maintains a positive outlook, with anticipated revenue growth of 3.6% for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025. The company continues to focus on leveraging market opportunities and enhancing its product lineup to sustain growth in the competitive electronic components sector.

