Murata Manufacturing Co. (MRAAF) Price Target Increased by 7.86% to 22.15

The average one-year price target for Murata Manufacturing Co. (OTC:MRAAF) has been revised to 22.15 / share. This is an increase of 7.86% from the prior estimate of 20.54 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 17.38 to a high of 25.29 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.12% from the latest reported closing price of 19.41 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 326 funds or institutions reporting positions in Murata Manufacturing Co.. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 1.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MRAAF is 0.43%, an increase of 0.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 74.24% to 121,830K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 22,191K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,397K shares, representing an increase of 66.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRAAF by 2.32% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 13,494K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,441K shares, representing an increase of 67.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRAAF by 0.82% over the last quarter.

CIVVX - Causeway International Value Fund - Investor Class holds 7,508K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,459K shares, representing an increase of 67.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRAAF by 0.41% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,490K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,408K shares, representing an increase of 1.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRAAF by 0.56% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 3,135K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,089K shares, representing an increase of 1.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRAAF by 2.97% over the last quarter.

