Murata Manufacturing Co. - ADR (MRAAY) Price Target Increased by 8.12% to 21.03

The average one-year price target for Murata Manufacturing Co. - ADR (OTC:MRAAY) has been revised to 21.03 / share. This is an increase of 8.12% from the prior estimate of 19.45 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.30 to a high of 31.69 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 43.64% from the latest reported closing price of 14.64 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 18 funds or institutions reporting positions in Murata Manufacturing Co. - ADR. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 20.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MRAAY is 0.14%, a decrease of 18.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.87% to 19,279K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fisher Asset Management holds 18,971K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,366K shares, representing an increase of 3.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRAAY by 11.96% over the last quarter.

Madison Asset Management holds 148K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 125K shares, representing an increase of 15.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRAAY by 142,342.14% over the last quarter.

MSEFX - Litman Gregory Masters Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 55K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 76K shares, representing a decrease of 37.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRAAY by 13.02% over the last quarter.

APIE - ActivePassive International Equity ETF holds 23K shares.

Boston Private Wealth holds 19K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares, representing a decrease of 9.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRAAY by 11.60% over the last quarter.

