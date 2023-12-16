Murata Manufacturing Co. - ADR (MRAAY) Price Target Increased by 7.57% to 11.28

The average one-year price target for Murata Manufacturing Co. - ADR (OTC:MRAAY) has been revised to 11.28 / share. This is an increase of 7.57% from the prior estimate of 10.49 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.85 to a high of 12.88 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.58% from the latest reported closing price of 9.76 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 18 funds or institutions reporting positions in Murata Manufacturing Co. - ADR. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 14.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MRAAY is 0.11%, a decrease of 1.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.12% to 20,416K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fisher Asset Management holds 20,066K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,594K shares, representing an increase of 2.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRAAY by 1.11% over the last quarter.

Madison Asset Management holds 146K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 146K shares, representing a decrease of 0.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRAAY by 4.14% over the last quarter.

MSEFX - Litman Gregory Masters Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 50K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 55K shares, representing a decrease of 10.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRAAY by 3.58% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 31K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31K shares, representing an increase of 0.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRAAY by 0.29% over the last quarter.

SYSTM Wealth Solutions holds 28K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing an increase of 40.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRAAY by 22.92% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.