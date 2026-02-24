Murata Manufacturing Co., - Depositary Receipt (MRAAY) Price Target Increased by 10.74% to 12.50

The average one-year price target for Murata Manufacturing Co., - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:MRAAY) has been revised to $12.50 / share. This is an increase of 10.74% from the prior estimate of $11.28 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $9.43 to a high of $16.91 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 27.52% from the latest reported closing price of $9.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 16 funds or institutions reporting positions in Murata Manufacturing Co., - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 11.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MRAAY is 0.06%, an increase of 21.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 34.97% to 559K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Boston Common Asset Management holds 195K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 204K shares , representing a decrease of 4.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRAAY by 88.45% over the last quarter.

Madison Asset Management holds 178K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 186K shares , representing a decrease of 4.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRAAY by 9.23% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 67K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 44K shares , representing an increase of 35.33%.

SPTE - SP Funds S&P Global Technology ETF holds 39K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 38K shares , representing an increase of 2.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRAAY by 12.68% over the last quarter.

Sterling Capital Management holds 22K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 79K shares , representing a decrease of 264.12%.

