News & Insights

Stocks

Murata Manufacturing Announces Year-End Dividend

May 22, 2024 — 09:48 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Singapore Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Murata Manufacturing Co (MRAAF) has released an update.

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. has announced a year-end dividend of 27 yen per share, as per the decision made by its Board of Directors, reflecting a commitment to sharing profits with shareholders and a policy of raising dividends in line with profits. The total dividends amount to 51,009 million yen, utilizing retained earnings, with an effective date of June 28, 2024. This follows an interim dividend equivalent to 25 yen per share after a stock split, bringing the annual dividend for the fiscal year to 52 yen per share.

For further insights into MRAAF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MRAAF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.