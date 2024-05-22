Murata Manufacturing Announces Year-End Dividend

Murata Manufacturing Co (MRAAF) has released an update.

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. has announced a year-end dividend of 27 yen per share, as per the decision made by its Board of Directors, reflecting a commitment to sharing profits with shareholders and a policy of raising dividends in line with profits. The total dividends amount to 51,009 million yen, utilizing retained earnings, with an effective date of June 28, 2024. This follows an interim dividend equivalent to 25 yen per share after a stock split, bringing the annual dividend for the fiscal year to 52 yen per share.

