Murano Takes Seat as First Member of Chairman’s Circle, Pioneering Corporate Bitcoin Strategy

Bitcoin for Corporations (BFC) has launched Chairman’s Circle—a premier tier for public companies integrating Bitcoin not just into their balance sheets, but into the core of their corporate strategy. Murano Global Investments PLC (NASDAQ: MRNO) has taken its seat as the inaugural member, setting a new bar for what it means to be a Bitcoin-native enterprise in the public markets.

Created in direct response to rising demand from corporate leaders, Chairman’s Circle is built for companies that go beyond treasury allocation—those rethinking operations, shareholder alignment, and capital strategy through the lens of sound money.

“Murano isn’t just holding Bitcoin—they’re redesigning their corporate future around it,” said David Bailey, CEO of BTC Inc. “Chairman’s Circle was created to support that level of clarity and conviction.”

A Structural Shift in Corporate Strategy

Murano enters Chairman’s Circle with a clear mandate: to accumulate and integrate Bitcoin at scale. With 21 BTC already on its balance sheet and a $500 million Standby Equity Purchase Agreement (SEPA) in place, the company is targeting an 80/20 Bitcoin-to-cash balance sheet allocation, backed by a capital rotation strategy that includes real estate divestitures, operating cash flow, and equity issuance.

“We view Bitcoin as a foundational asset—not just financially, but philosophically,” said Elias Sacal, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Murano. “Joining Chairman’s Circle puts us shoulder to shoulder with the companies defining a new era in capital markets. We believe Bitcoin is the base layer of corporate resilience.”

Murano brings decades of experience in large-scale real estate development to its Bitcoin strategy, applying the same operational rigor and capital fluency to a new kind of asset. Its shift toward an 80/20 Bitcoin-to-cash balance sheet isn’t symbolic—it’s structural.

By actively rotating capital from real estate into Bitcoin while continuing to operate high-performing assets, Murano is pioneering a hybrid model: hard assets above ground, hard money beneath it.

A growing number of public companies are beginning to view Bitcoin not as a tactical hedge, but as a structural pillar of long-term resilience. Murano is leading that shift—and Chairman’s Circle was created to recognize, support, and accelerate it.

Chairman’s Circle: Built for Leadership, Not Experimentation

Chairman’s Circle provides access to a high-trust, high-leverage operating environment built specifically for executives on the frontier. Membership includes:

Executive roundtables with peer public company leaders

with peer public company leaders Early access to regulatory insights and macro intelligence

to regulatory insights and macro intelligence Tailored treasury design and custody guidance from BFC’s network

from BFC’s network Investor relations and media exposure through Bitcoin Magazine and Bitcoin Magazine Pro

through Bitcoin Magazine and Bitcoin Magazine Pro Speaking priority at premier BTC Inc. events across key regions

at premier BTC Inc. events across key regions Private forums including analyst briefings, dinners, and closed-door symposiums

“Chairman’s Circle reflects the growing need for institutional coordination,” said George Mekhail, Managing Director of Bitcoin for Corporations. “We’re entering a phase where companies want to lead, not follow. Murano is proof that corporate strategy and Bitcoin alignment can coexist—and thrive.”

Signaling a Broader Corporate Evolution

Murano’s inclusion isn’t just a milestone for the company—it’s a signal to the market. Bitcoin is moving from the margins of treasury planning to the center of strategic identity. And companies like Murano are choosing to own that transition, not wait for consensus.

Chairman’s Circle is invitation-only, but its message is public: the future belongs to those building on hard foundations. In today’s world of monetary distortion and short-termism, Bitcoin offers something different—clarity, discipline, and permanence.

Chairman’s Circle exists to elevate pioneers. Murano didn’t wait to be led—they chose to lead.

Disclaimer: This content was written on behalf of Bitcoin For Corporations. This article is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be interpreted as an invitation or solicitation to acquire, purchase, or subscribe for securities.

