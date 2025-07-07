Murano Global Investments PLC Announces Bitcoin Treasury Initiative and Joins "Bitcoin for Corporations" as Chairman's Circle Member

Murano Global Investments enhances its strategy by purchasing Bitcoin, aiming to build a substantial BTC Treasury while optimizing real estate operations.

Murano Global Investments PLC has announced a strategic enhancement to its business model focused on building a significant Bitcoin (BTC) treasury while continuing its core real estate and Mexican hospitality operations. The company has already acquired 21 Bitcoins and plans to use proceeds from a $500 million Standby Equity Purchase Agreement (SEPA) to further invest in BTC. As part of its initiative, Murano has joined the "Bitcoin for Corporations" initiative as a Chairman's Circle Member, aiming to promote corporate Bitcoin adoption. The management views Bitcoin as a valuable asset for long-term growth and a hedge against inflation. Additionally, the company is exploring various approaches to improve capital efficiency, such as selling real estate assets and employing sale-leaseback transactions to free up capital for BTC investments.

Potential Positives

Murano announced a strategic initiative to build a Bitcoin (BTC) Treasury, leveraging its operating cash flows and real estate holdings to enhance capital efficiency and unlock balance sheet liquidity.

The company revealed it has already purchased 21 Bitcoins, marking a tangible step towards accumulating a significant BTC portfolio.

Murano joined the "Bitcoin for Corporations" initiative as a Chairman’s Circle Member, positioning itself among influential industry leaders focused on Bitcoin adoption.

The company entered into a $500 million Standby Equity Purchase Agreement (SEPA) to generate funds primarily for BTC investments, indicating strong financial planning for growth.

Potential Negatives

Murano's strategy to invest in Bitcoin may divert focus and resources from its core real estate and hotel operations, potentially risking its traditional revenue streams.

The company has entered into a $500 million Standby Equity Purchase Agreement (SEPA), which may dilute existing shareholders if new shares are issued to fund Bitcoin purchases.

There is inherent volatility and risk associated with Bitcoin investments, which may adversely affect the company's financial stability and performance if market conditions fluctuate negatively.

FAQ

What is Murano's new corporate strategy?

Murano is enhancing its strategy by building a Bitcoin Treasury while continuing its real estate and hospitality operations.

How much Bitcoin has Murano purchased?

To date, Murano has purchased 21 Bitcoins as part of its new initiative.

What is the purpose of Murano's Bitcoin Treasury initiative?

The initiative aims to leverage Bitcoin for greater capital efficiency, balance sheet liquidity, and shareholder yield.

Who is advising Murano on its Bitcoin Treasury initiative?

Cohen & Company Capital Markets is acting as the exclusive financial and strategic advisor for Murano's initiative.

What role does Murano play in the "Bitcoin for Corporations" initiative?

Murano is a Chairman's Circle Member of the "Bitcoin for Corporations" initiative, supporting corporate Bitcoin adoption.

$MRNO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 3 institutional investors add shares of $MRNO stock to their portfolio, and 0 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

UBS GROUP AG added 1,002 shares (+20.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,400

HIGHBRIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 100 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,038

MORGAN STANLEY added 74 shares (+0.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $768

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Murano to Enhance Existing Core-Strategy



21 Bitcoin (BTC) Purchased to Date; Aims to Become a Major BTC Holder



Joins BTC Inc & Michael Saylor’s Strategy-Backed Initiative “Bitcoin for Corporations” as Chairman’s Circle Member



Significant Proceeds from SEPA Expected to Be Used to Purchase BTC







LONDON, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MURANO GLOBAL INVESTMENTS PLC (NASDAQ: MRNO) (“Murano” or the “Company”) today announced an enhancement to its corporate strategy aimed at building a Bitcoin (BTC) Treasury. The Company will continue with its core strategy of developing real estate and operating its Mexican hotel and resort business while simultaneously leveraging its operating cash flows, substantial real estate holdings, and access to capital markets to build a robust Bitcoin Treasury.





This transition is designed to accelerate Murano's existing strategy of exploring methods to release its long-term capital that is locked in the development of real estate properties to drive greater capital efficiency, unlock balance sheet liquidity, and generate improved yield for shareholders. Such methods to release the long-term capital, as detailed in recent filings, may include:







prioritizing the development of assets for sale (such as the residential condominiums planned for the next phase of the Grand Island Cancun project); and



the pursuit of sale and leaseback transactions to unlock capital, whilst retaining operational management and future profitability of hotel operations.







As part of its BTC treasury initiative, Murano has recently purchased 21 Bitcoins. Further, on July 1



st



, 2025, Murano joined "Bitcoin for Corporations," an industry alliance backed by BTC Inc & Michael Saylor’s Strategy focused on accelerating the corporate adoption of Bitcoin as a "Chairman's Circle Member."





The Company’s Founder, Chairman and CEO Elias Sacal commented “We’re incredibly excited about enhancing our core strategy with this complementary Bitcoin Treasury initiative. We see Bitcoin as a transformative asset that not only offers long-term growth potential but also strengthens our balance sheet against inflation and systemic risk. "





Murano's existing model, enhanced by its Bitcoin Treasury Initiative, includes:









Hospitality operations:



Murano is reviewing and exploring new operational initiatives such as the acceptance of BTC as a payment method and Bitcoin reward programs to further enhance and differentiate the Company's existing hospitality operations.







Real estate divestitures:



As part of the alternatives under evaluation, Murano may consider entering into opportunistic sale-leaseback transactions to increase its liquidity and provide the capital to fund additional BTC investments.







Capital markets activity:



Murano entered into an up to $500 million Standby Equity Purchase Agreement ("SEPA") with Yorkville. Murano expects to use proceeds from sales of shares under the SEPA for general corporate purposes, including primarily for investing in BTC.







Bitcoin purchases:



The Company intends to expand its existing BTC portfolio to create a robust stack over time.









Advisor:







Cohen & Company Capital Markets, a division of Cohen & Company Securities, LLC (“Cohen Securities”), is acting as exclusive financial and strategic advisor to Murano on its Bitcoin Treasury initiative.







Investors:









investors@murano.com.mx









About Murano Global Investments Plc.







Murano (Nasdaq: MRNO) is a real estate company that owns, develops and invests in hotel, resort and commercial properties throughout Mexico. Over the last 30+ years, Murano’s experienced management team has deployed more than $2 billion in total capitalization for the acquisition, repositioning and development of transformational real estate projects. Murano’s portfolio includes the Hotel Andaz (operated by Hyatt) and Hotel Mondrian (operated by Accor) in Mexico City as well as Grand Island I hotel under Hyatt’s Vivid and Dreams brands, and a project in Baja. Alongside its hotel operations and to support its core-strategy, Murano is pursuing a new BTC initiative with the goal of accumulating a large BTC stack over time. For more information, please visit: https://www.murano.com.mx/en/







Forward-Looking Statements







This document contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are their managements' current predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions available to the Company, and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this document. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's registration statement on Form F-1 filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and other documents filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and all forward-looking statements in this document are qualified by these cautionary statements. The Company assumes no obligation and do not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. The Company gives no assurance that the Company will achieve its expectations. The inclusion of any statement in this communication does not constitute an admission by the Company or any other person that the events or circumstances described in such statement are material.



