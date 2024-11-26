Mural's ARTISTRY-1 Trial Results Published In The Journal For ImmunoTherapy Of Cancer, Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Mural Oncology plc (MURA), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, on Tuesday, announced the publication of clinical data from its ARTISTRY-1 trial in the Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer.

ARTISTRY-1 trial is an ongoing phase 1/2 study evaluating the safety, tolerability, and antitumor activity of the company's lead candidate, Nemvaleukin, both as a monotherapy and in combination with Merck's Keytruda (pembrolizumab), in patients with advanced solid tumors.

The study demonstrated that nemvaleukin, both as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab, showed promising antitumor activity in heavily pretreated patients with advanced solid tumors, including platinum-resistant ovarian cancer (PROC), a cancer typically resistant to immunotherapies.

Notably, the combination therapy achieved a 21 percent overall response rate (ORR) in PROC, with durable responses observed in several other tumor types.

The findings support the company's ongoing late-stage trials, with readouts expected in the first quarter of 2025 for PROC and the second quarter of 2025 for mucosal melanoma.

The trial also showed that Nemvaleukin was well tolerated, with a manageable safety profile and no significant immune-related adverse events.

MURA closed Monday's trading at $3.87, up 15.52%. In premarket trading today, the stock is up by 11.63% at $4.32

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.