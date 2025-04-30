Mural Oncology plc Opening Position Disclosure Under Irish Takeover Rules

Mural Oncology plc discloses no interests or short positions prior to a takeover on April 29, 2025.

Mural Oncology plc, acting as the offeree in a takeover situation, has disclosed its opening position as of April 29, 2025, under the Irish Takeover Panel Rules. The disclosure indicates that Mural Oncology plc holds no relevant securities, interests, or short positions, both for itself and its directors. The directors listed include Caroline Loew, who holds 43,622 ordinary shares (0.25% of total issued share capital) along with other stock options amounting to 865,908 shares, while other directors hold various amounts of shares but no additional interests are noted. The disclosure also states that there are no agreements, arrangements, or understandings that could influence any dealings in the relevant securities. The date of disclosure is April 30, 2025.

Potential Positives

The press release confirms Mural Oncology plc as the offeree, clarifying its position in the context of a possible takeover, which provides transparency to investors and stakeholders.



Disclosure of the ownership interest of the company's directors demonstrates alignment with shareholders, as their stakes reflect commitment to the company's future.



The lack of short positions and derivatives indicates a straightforward and transparent equity structure, potentially reassuring investors about the company's stability.



The proactive disclosure of information aligns with regulatory compliance, which could enhance the company's reputation with regulatory bodies and investors alike.

Potential Negatives

Disclosure indicates that Mural Oncology plc has no interests or short positions in its own relevant securities, which may signal a lack of investment confidence from the company's management.

The absence of significant shareholding from directors, with only one director owning shares, could raise concerns about alignment of interests between management and shareholders.

The lack of any relevant agreements or arrangements for dealing in securities may imply a stagnant or non-competitive position in the market.

FAQ

What is the purpose of the Opening Position Disclosure?

The Opening Position Disclosure informs the market about interests and short positions of parties in a takeover situation.

Who is the discloser in this report?

The discloser in this report is Mural Oncology plc, acting as the offeree in the takeover.

What date is referenced for the position held?

The position held is referenced as of 29 April 2025, the latest practicable date prior to disclosure.

Are there any interests disclosed by Mural Oncology plc?

No interests or short positions were disclosed for Mural Oncology plc; all entries in the table show 'NIL'.

Is there any additional information provided in the disclosure?

The disclosure indicates that there are no agreements or arrangements relating to relevant securities.

Ap9









FORM 8.1(a) & (b)









(Opening Position Disclosure)









IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL









OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1(a) AND (b) OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2022 BY AN OFFEROR OR AN OFFEREE









1.





KEY INFORMATION













(a)





Full name of discloser:







Mural Oncology plc











(b)





Owner or controller of interests and short





positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):













The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is





insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and





beneficiaries must be named.







N/A











(c)





Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose





relevant securities this form relates:













Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree







Mural Oncology plc











(d)





Is the discloser the offeror or the offeree?







Offeree











(e)





Date position held:













The latest practicable date prior to the disclosure







29 April 2025











(f)





In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the





discloser also making disclosures in respect





of any other party to the offer?













If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state





“N/A”







N/A















2.





INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS









If there are interests and positions to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2 for each additional class of relevant security.









Ap10









Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates



(Note 1)











Class of relevant security:



(Note 2)















Interests









Short positions

















Number









%









Number









%













(1)





Relevant securities owned





and/or controlled:







NIL





-





NIL





-











(2)





Cash-settled derivatives:







NIL





-





NIL





-











(3)





Stock-settled derivatives





(including options) and





agreements to purchase/





sell:







NIL





-





NIL





-











Total:







NIL





-





NIL





-















All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.









Details of options including rights to subscribe for new securities and any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8.









3.





INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS OF PERSONS ACTING IN CONCERT WITH THE PARTY MAKING THE DISCLOSURE













Details of any interests and short positions (including directors’





and other employee options) of any person acting in concert with





the party making the disclosure:











a)





The directors of the Offeree detailed in the table below (together with their connected persons under Rule 3.3(b)(ii) of Part A of the Irish Takeover Rules) have the following interests in the Offeree









Director





Class of Relevant Security





Number of ordinary shares held at midnight on 29 April 2025





Percentage of total issued share capital (rounded)





Total number of ordinary shares underlying outstanding stock options, restricted share units and other subscription rights









Caroline Loew





Ordinary shares of US$0.01 each





43,622





0.25%









865,908









Scott Jackson





Ordinary shares of US$0.01 each





ꟷ





ꟷ





23,483









Francis Cuss





Ordinary shares of US$0.01 each





ꟷ





ꟷ





23,483









George Stanley Golumbeski





Ordinary shares of US$0.01 each





ꟷ





ꟷ





15,334









Benjamin Hickey





Ordinary shares of US$0.01 each





ꟷ





ꟷ





23,483









Sachiyo Minegishi





Ordinary shares of US$0.01 each





ꟷ





ꟷ





15,335









TOTAL





-





43,622





0.25%









967,026















Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8.









Ap11









4.





OTHER INFORMATION









(a)





Indemnity and other dealing arrangements













Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement





or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities





which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing





entered into by the party to the offer making the disclosure or any





person acting in concert with it:





















Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If





there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state





“none”















None



























(b)





Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives













Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding





between the person disclosing and any other person relating





to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option





referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future





acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any





derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this





should be stated.















None



























(c)





Attachments













Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached?









YES/NO















No























Date of disclosure:







30 April 2025











Contact name:







Maiken Keson-Brookes











Telephone number:







+1 781 614 0239















Public disclosures under Rule 8.1 of the Rules must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.









Ap12









NOTES ON FORM 8.1(a) and (b)









1.





See the definition of “interest in a relevant security” in Rule 2.5 of Part A of the Rules and see Rule 8.6(a) of Part B of the Rules.









2.





See the definition of “relevant securities” in Rule 2.1 of Part A of the Rules.









3.





If details included in a disclosure under Rule 8 are incorrect, they should be corrected as soon as practicable in a subsequent disclosure. Such disclosure should state clearly that it corrects details disclosed previously, identify the disclosure or disclosures being corrected, and provide sufficient detail for the reader to understand the nature of the corrections. In the case of any doubt, the Panel should be consulted.









For full details of disclosure requirements, see Rule 8 of the Rules. If in doubt, consult the Panel.









References in these notes to “the Rules” are to the Irish Takeover Panel Act, 1997, Takeover Rules, 2022.





