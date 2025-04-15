Mural Oncology Ends Nemvaleukin Program, Begins Strategic Review

(RTTNews) - Mural Oncology plc (MURA), Tuesday announced that it will discontinue all clinical development of its lead immunotherapy candidate, nemvaleukin alfa, following a review of data from its phase 2 ARTISTRY-6 trial in melanoma and previously disclosed results from the phase 3 ARTISTRY-7 trial in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer.

In connection with this decision, Mural also announced plans to explore strategic alternatives aimed at maximizing shareholder value, and will undertake a workforce reduction of approximately 90 percent.

The company had $144.4 million in cash and equivalents as of December 31, 2024.

The phase 2 ARTISTRY-6 trial evaluated nemvaleukin in patients with mucosal and cutaneous melanoma.

Topline results from cohort 2 showed that the trial's primary endpoint was not met, and early data from cohort 3 failed to demonstrate sufficient clinical activity to warrant continued development.

Combined with interim overall survival data from the phase 3 ARTISTRY-7 trial announced in March, the company determined that the nemvaleukin program will be discontinued.

"As we evaluate our next steps, we are focused on pursuing options that will best deliver value to our shareholders," the company stated in its announcement.

Mural has engaged Lucid Capital Markets to serve as financial advisor in its strategic review process. Potential alternatives under consideration include a merger, acquisition, business combination, or other transaction.

The company has not set a timeline for completion and emphasized that there is no guarantee a transaction will occur.

Mural also confirmed that it is not currently in active discussions with any potential acquirers or offerors.

The company expects to provide additional updates as appropriate under applicable regulatory requirements.

currently, MURA is trading at $2.46 up by 139.32 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.