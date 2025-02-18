Mural Oncology CEO Caroline Loew to Present at TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference

Mural Oncology CEO to present at TD Cowen conference; focus on immuno-oncology therapies and trial updates.

Mural Oncology plc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on developing engineered therapies targeting cytokine pathways, announced that CEO Caroline Loew, Ph.D., will present at the TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference on March 4, 2025, at 3:10 p.m. ET, with a live webcast available online. The company is developing its lead candidate, nemvaleukin alfa, which is in potential registrational trials for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer and mucosal melanoma, with results expected in early to mid-2025. Mural Oncology is based in Dublin, Ireland, and has primary facilities in Waltham, Massachusetts. More information can be found on their website and social media platforms.

Potential Positives

CEO Caroline Loew, Ph.D., will present at a prominent health care conference, highlighting the company’s visibility and engagement with investors and industry professionals.

The upcoming presentation at the TD Cowen conference suggests Mural Oncology is actively marketing its innovative therapies, potentially increasing interest and investment in the company.

Information about the lead candidate, nemvaleukin alfa, being in potentially registrational trials indicates progress in drug development and potential for future commercialization.

The anticipated reading of clinical trial results in late Q1/early Q2 and Q2 of 2025 signifies a critical milestone that could positively impact the company's valuation and investor confidence.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

When will Mural Oncology's CEO present at the TD Cowen Conference?

Mural Oncology's CEO, Caroline Loew, Ph.D., will present on March 4, 2025, at 3:10 p.m. ET.

Where can I watch the live webcast of the presentation?

The live webcast of the presentation will be available at https://ir.muraloncology.com/events-and-presentations.

What is Mural Oncology's lead candidate?

Mural Oncology's lead candidate is nemvaleukin alfa, targeting treatments for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer and mucosal melanoma.

What types of cancer is Mural Oncology focusing on?

Mural Oncology is focusing on immunotherapies for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer and mucosal melanoma.

How can I get more information about Mural Oncology?

More information about Mural Oncology can be found on their website at www.muraloncology.com and their LinkedIn and X pages.

$MURA Insider Trading Activity

$MURA insiders have traded $MURA stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MURA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ADAM D. CUTLER (Chief Financial Officer) sold 7,421 shares for an estimated $25,305

VICKI L GOODMAN (Chief Medical Officer) sold 5,069 shares for an estimated $16,879

CAROLINE LOEW (Chief Executive Officer) sold 2,763 shares for an estimated $9,394

MAIKEN KESON-BROOKES (See Remarks) sold 2,555 shares for an estimated $8,354

$MURA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 25 institutional investors add shares of $MURA stock to their portfolio, and 49 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

WALTHAM, Mass and DUBLIN, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Mural Oncology plc



(Nasdaq: MURA), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing novel, investigational engineered therapies targeting cytokine pathways, today announced that CEO Caroline Loew, Ph.D., will present at the TD Cowen 45



th



Annual Health Care Conference on March 4, 2025 and 3:10 p.m. ET. A live webcast of the presentation will be available at



https://ir.muraloncology.com/events-and-presentations



. A replay of the webcast will be archived and available following the event.







About Mural Oncology







Mural Oncology is leveraging its novel protein engineering platform to develop cytokine-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Our lead candidate, nemvaleukin alfa, is currently in potentially registrational trials in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer and mucosal melanoma reading out in late Q1/early Q2 and Q2 of 2025, respectively. Mural Oncology has its registered office in Dublin, Ireland, and its primary facilities in Waltham, Mass. For more information, visit Mural Oncology’s website at



www.muraloncology.com



and follow us on



LinkedIn



and



X



.







Contact:







Katie Sullivan







katie.sullivan@muraloncology.com





