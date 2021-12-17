Murakami-linked funds sold all Shinsei Bank shares to SBI - filing

TOKYO, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Funds backed by activist investor Yoshiaki Murakami sold all of their combined 9.16% stake in Japan's Shinsei Bank Ltd 8303.T to SBI Holdings Inc 8473.T, a regulatory filing showed on Friday.

Online financial conglomerate SBI completed the tender offer for Shinsei a week ago, raising its stake in the mid-sized lender to 47.77% from about 20%.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((Makiko.Yamazaki@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-4563-2805;))

