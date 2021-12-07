Murakami-linked fund boosts stake in Japan's Shinsei Bank

TOKYO, Dec 7 (Reuters) - A fund backed by activist investor Yoshiaki Murakami raised its stake in Japan's Shinsei Bank 8303.T, the target of a $1.1 billion takeover bid by SBI Holdings Inc 8473.T.

The Murakami-linked City Index Eleventh fund has been steadily increasing its ownership in Shinsei. The fund along with S-Grant Corp and other investors now hold 9.16% from 8.14% previously, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

Shinsei said last month it would cancel plans to introduce a poison pill defence aimed to block the takeover bid from online financial conglomerate SBI Holdings.

